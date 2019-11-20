Home
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
Albert Street
Taree
Joan Eileen KIDD

Joan Eileen KIDD Notice
KIDD Joan Eileen known as Eileen



Late of Taree, formerly of Johns River. Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th of November 2019.



Aged 95 years



Loving wife of Glen (dec). Much loved mother of Laurence, Lynette & Rex, Diane & Phil (dec) Kerry & Leanne, Janice & Wayne and Leslie. Cherished Nanna to her grandchildren and Grandma to her great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.



Eileen's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Albert Street Taree, commencing at 10:30am on Friday 22nd November, prior to interment in the Moorland Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 20, 2019
