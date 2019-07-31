|
|
TINKER Jeffrey, Lyn Late of Taree, formerly of Merrylands. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 23rd July 2019.
Aged 73 Years
Much loved husband of Christine. Loved Dad of Ken & Emma. Sadly missed by his brother Raymond and sister Kerry. Predeceased by his brother Sidney.
Jeff's funeral service will be held in the chapel at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium on Friday 2nd August, commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Australian Cancer Research Foundation would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on July 31, 2019