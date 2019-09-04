|
STEWART Jeanette Carolyn Late of Wingham and formerly of Avoca and Budgewoi.
Passed away peacefully on Friday 30th August 2019.
Aged 77 years
Dearly loved wife of Alan 'Fin'.
Loving mother of Alan and Neil(dec). Devoted grandmother of Joel and Ryan. Long time friend of Bill and Lois Wilson.
The relatives and friends of the late Jeanette Stewart are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 4th September. Donations in lieu of flowers, to Cancer Council Australia would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 4, 2019