Janet Elizabeth ASHE

Janet Elizabeth ASHE Notice
ASHE Janet Elizabeth Late of Hallidays Point. Passed away peacefully on

Wednesday 21st August 2019.



Aged 80 years



Dearly loved wife of Greg. Cherished Mum of Steve & Jane, David & Jo, Sandy & John.

Much loved Nan of Lauren, Hayley, Brendan, Bradley, Nathanael, Cameron, Jesse, Nicholas, Emelia, Caitlin, Hannah and Great Grandmother of Indiana. Sadly missed by her sister Heather. Predeceased by sisters Sandra and Irene.



Janet's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Crematorium, Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Friday 30th August 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to the Renal Unit at Mayo Private Hospital woud be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 28, 2019
