Peninsula Funeral Service
92a Mona Vale Road
Mona Vale, New South Wales 2103
(02) 9999 5211
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Pittwater Uniting Church
10 Jubilee Avenue
Warriewood
View Map
Jane Louise LATHWELL


1958 - 2019
Jane Louise LATHWELL Notice
LATHWELL Jane Louise (nee Carey) 30.10.1958-10.12.2019 Beloved wife of Colin (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Aimee, Sophie and Cameron. Mother-in-law of Jesse and devoted grandmother of Cooper. Devoted daughter of Joyce and Max Carey of Cundletown, Taree. Sister and sister-in-law of Richard and Annette Carey of Marrickville and aunt of Leonard and Penelope. Family and friends of Jane are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in its entirety at the Pittwater Uniting Church, 10 Jubilee Avenue, Warriewood, Wednesday December 18, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Private Cremation. PENINSULA FUNERALS 9999 5211 Family Owned & Operated
Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 18, 2019
