LATHWELL Jane Louise (nee Carey) 30.10.1958-10.12.2019 Beloved wife of Colin (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Aimee, Sophie and Cameron. Mother-in-law of Jesse and devoted grandmother of Cooper. Devoted daughter of Joyce and Max Carey of Cundletown, Taree. Sister and sister-in-law of Richard and Annette Carey of Marrickville and aunt of Leonard and Penelope. Family and friends of Jane are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in its entirety at the Pittwater Uniting Church, 10 Jubilee Avenue, Warriewood, Wednesday December 18, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Private Cremation. PENINSULA FUNERALS 9999 5211 Family Owned & Operated
Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 18, 2019