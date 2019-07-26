Home
James Victor "Jim" DUVAL

James Victor "Jim" DUVAL Notice
DUVAL James Victor "Jim" Late of Estia Health Taree, formerly of Failford. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019.



Aged 96 years



Beloved husband of Hazel (dec). Dearly loved Dad of Denis & Elle, Paul & Kerry, James & Rose. Devoted granddad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special Man in the lives of all his extended family and friends.



Jim's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium Pampoolah, commencing at 10.00am on Wednesday 31st July. RSL Sub Branch Members and Ex Service Persons are invited to attend.



Published in Manning River Times on July 26, 2019
