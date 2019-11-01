Home
Services
W T Howard Funerals
5 Flett Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
(02) 6552 1057
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene HAIGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Pearl HAIGH

Add a Memory
Irene Pearl HAIGH Notice
HAIGH Irene Pearl Known as Pearl. Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 29th October 2019.

Aged 101 years.

Beloved wife of William (dec). Loving Stepmother. Special Aunty to her nieces and nephews. Sister of Vic (dec) & Reg (dec). Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pearl's Funeral Service to be held at St Marks Chapel, Storm Village, Taree on Wednesday 6th November 2019 commencing at 11.30am prior to interment in the Dawson River Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -