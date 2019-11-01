|
|
HAIGH Irene Pearl Known as Pearl. Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 29th October 2019.
Aged 101 years.
Beloved wife of William (dec). Loving Stepmother. Special Aunty to her nieces and nephews. Sister of Vic (dec) & Reg (dec). Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pearl's Funeral Service to be held at St Marks Chapel, Storm Village, Taree on Wednesday 6th November 2019 commencing at 11.30am prior to interment in the Dawson River Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 1, 2019