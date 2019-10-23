Home
Ian Joseph YOUNG

Ian Joseph YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Ian Joseph Late of Wallabi Point. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 19th October 2019.



Aged 63 years



Dearly loved husband of Glenda. Cherished Dad of Sarah and Tim. Much loved Pa of Byron, Tye and Kade. Loved son of Frank and Marjorie(both dec). Loving brother of David(dec), Sandra and Rodger. Sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.



Ian's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah commencing at 10.00am on Friday 25th October.

The family have requested that colourful, loud attire be worn.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Manning Valley Push For Palliative Care and Can Assist Manning Valley would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 23, 2019
