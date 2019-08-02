|
|
DILLON Iaan Newton Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30th July 2019.
Aged 89 Years
Much loved husband of Daphne. Loved father of Bruce, Alan & Rose, Peter (Dec) Robyn and Petrina. Cherished Grandad of his ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Iaan's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium Pampoolah, commencing at 12:30pm on Wednesday 7th August. In lieu of flowers donations to SCIC (Cochlear Implants) would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 2, 2019