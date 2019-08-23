Home
More Obituaries for Harry MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry MURRAY

Harry MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Harry Late of Bulby Brush, Via Krambach.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 20th August 2019

Aged 87 years.

Beloved husband of Joan (dec). Loving father and father in-law to Stephen, Susan & Boyd, Robyn & Wayne and Donna & Donald. Proud and loving grandfather & great grandfather. Loving brother & brother in-law to Jim (dec) and Phyliss. Special uncle to their children. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Harry's Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Krambach Cemetery, Krambach on Monday 26th August 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. No flowers by request, any donations to Drought Appeal would be warmly appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 23, 2019
