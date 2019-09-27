Home
Gregory Bruce "Greg" FOWLER

FOWLER Gregory Bruce "Greg" (Wingham's Barber)



Late of Wingham. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th September 2019.



Aged 66 years



Dearly loved husband of Glenys. Cherished Dad of Tanya and Nathan. Much loved Poppy of Cooper, Aidan, Ella, Jaycee and Parker. Loved by his sister Gwenda. Predeceased by brother Wayne. Sadly missed by all extended his family and friends.



Greg's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah, commencing at 2.00pm on Tuesday 1st October.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Manning Hospital Palliative Care would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 27, 2019
