LORD Greg 8/12/2018 Today's the first anniversary Of the day I lost you And for a time it felt as though My life had ended too But loss has taught me many things And now I face each day With hope and happy memories To help me on my way. And though I'm full of sadness That you're no longer here, Your influence still guides me And I still feel you near. What we shared will never die It lives within my heart Bringing strength and comfort While we are apart. Love and miss you Bon
Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 6, 2019