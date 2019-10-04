|
SMITH Greayham Maxwell "Smithy" Late of Upper Lansdowne, formerly of Nabiac.
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 29th September 2019.
Aged 85 years
Beloved husband of Sue and former husband of Fay. Father of Shayne and Simone. Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and many friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Greayham Smith are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 8th October. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Stroke Foundation would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 4, 2019