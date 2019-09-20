Home
ENRIGHT Grahame James Late of Tinonee and formerly of Singleton.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 17th September 2019.



Aged 69 years



Beloved husband of Louise. Loving father of Mathew & Caroline, Justin & Melissa and Simon & Kimberley. Cherished Papa of Christopher, Hannah, Emily, William, Sarah, Nicholas and James. Grahame will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Grahame Enright are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah commencing at 11.00 am on Monday 23rd September. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Prostate Cancer Foundation would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 20, 2019
