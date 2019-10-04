|
|
HOPKINS Gloria "Betty" Late of Storm Village Nursing Home, Taree.
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 2nd October, 2019.
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of Bruce(dec).
Loving mother of Terry & Gail, Peter & Denise, John & Sue and Pamella.
Much loved 'Ma' of Rodney & Jenny, Nerida & James, Tracey & Paul, Trudy, Natalie, Timothy & Sandene and Brent & Michelle.
Loved 'Ma' to her great grandchildren Nicholas, Mitchell, Lily, Brooke, Abbey, Blake & Luke.
Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Betty's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Pampoolah commencing at 2.00pm on Tuesday 8th October.
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 4, 2019