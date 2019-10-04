|
|
HARDES Glen Thomas Late of Taree, formerly of Lansdowne.
Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by his family.
Aged 78 years
Dearly loved husband of Janice. Cherished Dad of Lyn & Brian, Donna & Natasha, Judy & Caleb,Katie & Richard. Much loved Pa of Kelsey,Blake, Wade & Rosie, Bryce & Ellen,Caitlin, Connor, Rory, Logan, Callan. Loved Great Pa of Abby and Jade. Sadly missed by his brother Barry and all his extended
family and friends.
Glen's Funeral Service will be held at The Church of the Epiphany, Lansdowne commencing at 11.00am, TODAY Friday 4th October, prior to interment in the Lansdowne Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Manning Hospital Palliative Care would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 4, 2019