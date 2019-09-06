|
DE PYPER Gerrit Late of Wingham, formerly of
The Netherlands and every port in-between. Passed away on Tuesday 3rd September 2019.
Aged 98 years
Beloved husband of Elsie (dec). Loving father of John (dec) and father in law of Dale. Devoted Opa of Jonathon & Reba, Toby & Carla. Great Opa to Llewella and Willow. Will be dearly missed by all his family in The Netherlands.
The relatives and friends of the late Gerry de Pyper are respectfully invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Dawson River Lawn Cemetery Cundletown, commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 12th September.
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 6, 2019