Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Gerrit DE PYPER

Gerrit DE PYPER Notice
DE PYPER Gerrit Late of Wingham, formerly of

The Netherlands and every port in-between. Passed away on Tuesday 3rd September 2019.



Aged 98 years



Beloved husband of Elsie (dec). Loving father of John (dec) and father in law of Dale. Devoted Opa of Jonathon & Reba, Toby & Carla. Great Opa to Llewella and Willow. Will be dearly missed by all his family in The Netherlands.



The relatives and friends of the late Gerry de Pyper are respectfully invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Dawson River Lawn Cemetery Cundletown, commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 12th September.



Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 6, 2019
