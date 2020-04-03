Home
Geoffrey Walter William EVERINGHAM

Geoffrey Walter William EVERINGHAM Notice
EVERINGHAM Geoffrey Walter William Late of Bushland Place, Taree.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 31st March 2020

Aged 94 years

Devoted husband of Heather. Loving father and father in-law to John, Neil & Roz and Ellis & Louise. Proud and loving grandfather of Jordan, Alexander, Kathrine and Christopher. Great grandfather of Mace. Survived by Flo, Mat, Bid and Harry. Geoffrey will be farewelled at a private funeral service at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah.



Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 3, 2020
