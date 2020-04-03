|
|
EVERINGHAM Geoffrey Walter William Late of Bushland Place, Taree.
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 31st March 2020
Aged 94 years
Devoted husband of Heather. Loving father and father in-law to John, Neil & Roz and Ellis & Louise. Proud and loving grandfather of Jordan, Alexander, Kathrine and Christopher. Great grandfather of Mace. Survived by Flo, Mat, Bid and Harry. Geoffrey will be farewelled at a private funeral service at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah.
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 3, 2020