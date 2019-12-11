|
ROBINSON Gavin John "Jack" Late of Cundletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th December 2019.
Aged 49 years
Much loved son of John & Sue. Dearly loved brother of Brendan and Michelle & Dwayne. Special uncle to Zara, William, Mia and Nathan. Loved by Nathan's Mum Carlie. Will be dearly missed by all his extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Gavin Robinson are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00 am on Saturday 14th December. Donations in lieu of flowers to Motor Neurone Disease Research would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019