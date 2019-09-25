Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry CRAIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry William CRAIG


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Garry William CRAIG Notice
CRAIG Garry William Late of Moorland

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 18th September 2019.



Aged 75 years



Beloved husband of Kay. Loving Dad of Darren, Jody & Tony, Andrew & Summer, Rhonda & Josh. Devoted Pop of LeeVai, Connor, Iommi, Zaire, Bon, Lochie, Kain, Flynn and Sage. Will be dearly missed by sister Margaret & Paul. A special man in the lives of all his extended family and friends.

Garry was farewelled at St Peters Anglican Church, Harrington, on Tuesday 24th September prior to cremation.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.