CRAIG Garry William Late of Moorland
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 18th September 2019.
Aged 75 years
Beloved husband of Kay. Loving Dad of Darren, Jody & Tony, Andrew & Summer, Rhonda & Josh. Devoted Pop of LeeVai, Connor, Iommi, Zaire, Bon, Lochie, Kain, Flynn and Sage. Will be dearly missed by sister Margaret & Paul. A special man in the lives of all his extended family and friends.
Garry was farewelled at St Peters Anglican Church, Harrington, on Tuesday 24th September prior to cremation.
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 25, 2019