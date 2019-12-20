Home
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel
Pampoolah
Frances Wynne JOHNSON

Frances Wynne JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Frances Wynne Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 17th December 2019

Aged 84 years

Beloved wife of Lloyd(dec). Loving mother to Leanne, Carolyn(dec) and Stephen. Proud and loving Nan to 8 grandchildren & Nanna to 9 great grandchildren. Sister to Beverley(dec) and Robyn(dec). Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frances's Funeral Service to be held at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pampoolah on Monday 23rd December 2019 commencing at 11.00am prior to cremation.



Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 20, 2019
