|
|
WAGSTAFF Eunice Bernice Late of Bishop Tyrell Place, Cundletown, Formerly of Bexley North and Kiama.
Passed peacefully on Saturday 7th September 2019.
Aged 100 years
Dearly loved wife of Ross(dec). Cherished mum of Noni & Graham, Adele & Jerri, Kim & Anne, Vicki & Geoff. Much loved Grandma of Jeremy, Alicia, Ben, Emily, Jemma, Sam, Max, Cam. Great Grandma of Lily, Tim, Savanah, Bowen, Avery, Addison and Zoe. Sadly missed by all extended family and friends.
Eunice's funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Saturday 14th September 2019.
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 11, 2019