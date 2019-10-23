|
ANDERSON Esme Doris (Previously Smith nee Mobbs)
Late of Storm Village, previously of Cundletown and Moorland. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 19th October 2019.
Aged 95 years
Beloved wife of Norman and Noel (both dec). Loving Mum of Lorraine & Lester (dec), Beverley & Jim, Helen & Graham. Devoted Nana of Scott, Melissa, Tamara, Karla, Christopher and special Granna to her many great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by her sister Noela and all her extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by sister Beryl and brother Kevin.
The relatives and friends of the late Esme Anderson are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 1.00pm on Friday 25th October. Donations in lieu of flowers to Can Assist Manning Valley would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 23, 2019