Home
Services
W T Howard Funerals
5 Flett Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
(02) 6552 1057
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest SQUIRES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest John SQUIRES

Add a Memory
Ernest John SQUIRES Notice
SQUIRES Ernest John Known as 'Jack'

Late of Taree

Formerly of Wingham & Wootton. Passed away peacefully on Friday 24th April 2020

Aged 91 years

Loved husband of Ivy (dec), Zona (dec) and Gloria. Loving father to Yvonne (dec), Fay, Monica, Shirley, Trevor, Gwen and Peter. Stepfather to Don, Lorraine, Maureen, Barry, Trevor, Debra, Annette, John and Tracey. Special uncle to Alan. Loving Poppy Jack to their families. Jack's funeral service was held at the Uniting Church, Bulahdelah on Wednesday 29th April 2020 at 11.00am prior to interment in the Bulahdelah Cemetery.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -