SQUIRES Ernest John Known as 'Jack'
Late of Taree
Formerly of Wingham & Wootton. Passed away peacefully on Friday 24th April 2020
Aged 91 years
Loved husband of Ivy (dec), Zona (dec) and Gloria. Loving father to Yvonne (dec), Fay, Monica, Shirley, Trevor, Gwen and Peter. Stepfather to Don, Lorraine, Maureen, Barry, Trevor, Debra, Annette, John and Tracey. Special uncle to Alan. Loving Poppy Jack to their families. Jack's funeral service was held at the Uniting Church, Bulahdelah on Wednesday 29th April 2020 at 11.00am prior to interment in the Bulahdelah Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on May 6, 2020