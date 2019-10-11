Home
Eric Clarence TOWERS

Eric Clarence TOWERS Notice
TOWERS Eric Clarence Known as Ec.

Late of Mayfield Aged Care, Mayfield.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 9th October 2019.

Aged 79 years

Survived by brothers Stan & Ray. A very special and close uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eric's Funeral Service to be held at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pampoolah, on Monday 14th October 2019 commencing at 11.00am prior to a Private Burial at Redbank Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 11, 2019
