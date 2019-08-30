Home
Enid Marie DUNCAN

Enid Marie DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN Enid Marie Late of Saint Pauls Hostel, formerly of Main Street Cundletown.

Passed away peacefully on Monday 26th August 2019.



Aged 93 years



Dearly loved wife of Curly(dec). Cherished Mum of Terry & Lyn, Paula, and Gary(dec).

Much loved Nanma of Tonya, Marnee and Keegan. Great Nanma of Flynn, Abbee, Aiden and Isla. Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.



Enid's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road, Taree commencing at 10.00am on Monday 2nd September prior to a private burial.



Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 30, 2019
