Elyzabeth Anne "Lyzzy" GRANT

Elyzabeth Anne "Lyzzy" GRANT Notice
GRANT Elyzabeth Anne "Lyzzy" [[PONCTA000155]]

Late of Taree, passed away unexpectedly

on Tuesday 22nd October 2019.



20 months young



Dearly loved Daughter of Mishelle & Jack. Adored Granddaughter and Great Granddaughter of Christine & Ross Bennett, Nicole & Scott Grant, Pamela Webber and Linda Grant. Will be dearly missed by her Aunties, Uncles, Cousins and special friends.



The family and friends of Lyzzy Grant are respectfully invited to celebrate her young life at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pampoolah Road Taree. A graveside service will be held, commencing at 4.00pm on Friday 1st November. Donations in lieu of flowers to Bears of Hope would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 30, 2019
