Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva WITHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva June WITHERS

Add a Memory
Elva June WITHERS Notice
WITHERS Elva June Late of Tuncurry & formerly of Taree, Passed away peacefully on Thursday 23rd April 2020.



Aged 92 years.



Dearly loved Wife of Charles (Dec). Much loved Mother of Heather and Geoffrey. Nanna to Mani, Noa, Kristan and Alisha.

'Forever In our hearts'



Family and Friends of Elva are respectively informed of her passing, a private family only service will be held in keeping with the current rules on social distancing. We appreciate your inability to attend and are grateful for your understanding at this difficult time.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elva's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -