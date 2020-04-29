|
WITHERS Elva June Late of Tuncurry & formerly of Taree, Passed away peacefully on Thursday 23rd April 2020.
Aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Charles (Dec). Much loved Mother of Heather and Geoffrey. Nanna to Mani, Noa, Kristan and Alisha.
'Forever In our hearts'
Family and Friends of Elva are respectively informed of her passing, a private family only service will be held in keeping with the current rules on social distancing. We appreciate your inability to attend and are grateful for your understanding at this difficult time.
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 29, 2020