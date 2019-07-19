Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Thomas JAMES

Add a Memory
Douglas Thomas JAMES Notice
JAMES Douglas Thomas Late of Harrington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday 17th July 2019.



Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved husband of Betty (Dec). Cherished Dad of Peter & Sandra, Suzanne, Heather & Martin and Megan. Much loved Pa and Great Pa. Sadly missed by his sisters Val and Barb.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Doug's Memorial Service to be held at the Harrington Uniting Church commencing at 10:30am on Tuesday 23rd July. In lieu of flowers donations to the Harrington Uniting Church would be gratefully appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.