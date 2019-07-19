|
|
JAMES Douglas Thomas Late of Harrington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday 17th July 2019.
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved husband of Betty (Dec). Cherished Dad of Peter & Sandra, Suzanne, Heather & Martin and Megan. Much loved Pa and Great Pa. Sadly missed by his sisters Val and Barb.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Doug's Memorial Service to be held at the Harrington Uniting Church commencing at 10:30am on Tuesday 23rd July. In lieu of flowers donations to the Harrington Uniting Church would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on July 19, 2019