HOLDEN Dorothy June Late of Bulahdelah. Passed away Tuesday 3rd September 2019.
Aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Alfred 'Sam' (dec).
Loving mother & mother in law to Kenneth (dec) & Betty (dec) Holden, Dorothy & Graham (dec) Abraham, Lindon (dec) and Gweneth & Peter Mostyn. Proud and loving grandma & great grandma to all her family. June will be sadly missed by the Morgan and Holden families. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend June's Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Bulahdelah
on Tuesday 10th September 2019 commencing at 11.00am prior to interment in the Bulahdelah Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 6, 2019