In Loving Memory Of Doreen May Wicks 28.04.33 - 15.07.13 "... Lord, if roses grow in heaven please pick a bunch with glee, hand them to Doreen and tell her there from me. Tell her how I loved her and really miss her too and when she gives that great big smile please put your arms around her and hold her gently for a while..." Doreen, I loved you when we first met and throughout our courting and marriage too. As I Light our candle each night I see your flowers, urn and portrait and I whisper "Darling I will always love you". I will always remember our love. Rest in peace Loving husband Peter Rest In Peace Published in Manning River Times on July 12, 2019