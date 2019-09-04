|
MADDALENA Dolly
Late of Crowdy Head. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 1st September 2019.
Aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Brian. Loving mum of Sue & Michael, Call & Brendan (dec) and
Deb & Andy. Cherished Nanny Noo to her ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Dolly's Funeral Service is to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah, commencing at 11.00 am on Monday, 9th September. Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care Level 6 Manning Base Hospital would be gratefully appreciated.
