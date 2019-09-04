Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly MADDALENA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly MADDALENA

Add a Memory
Dolly MADDALENA Notice
MADDALENA Dolly

Late of Crowdy Head. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 1st September 2019.



Aged 75 years.



Beloved wife of Brian. Loving mum of Sue & Michael, Call & Brendan (dec) and

Deb & Andy. Cherished Nanny Noo to her ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.



Dolly's Funeral Service is to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah, commencing at 11.00 am on Monday, 9th September. Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care Level 6 Manning Base Hospital would be gratefully appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.