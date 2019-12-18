|
STEEL Diana Late of Wingham, Passed away peacefully on Friday 13th December 2019.
Aged 77 years
Beloved Wife of Peter. Loving Mum of Peta, Kim (dec) and Craig and Step Mum of Mark, Anthony and Alexandra. Devoted Nanna of Eloise, Brogan, Lara, Paige, Lawson, Oliver, Nicholas, Grace, Claire, Ben, Charlie and Great Grandmother of Annabelle, Will and Luis. Much loved sister of Marion, Edmund (dec) and Valmai (dec).
The relatives and friends of the late Diana Steel are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00 am on Friday 20th December.
Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 18, 2019