Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens
Pampoolah Road
Taree
STEEL Diana Late of Wingham, Passed away peacefully on Friday 13th December 2019.



Aged 77 years



Beloved Wife of Peter. Loving Mum of Peta, Kim (dec) and Craig and Step Mum of Mark, Anthony and Alexandra. Devoted Nanna of Eloise, Brogan, Lara, Paige, Lawson, Oliver, Nicholas, Grace, Claire, Ben, Charlie and Great Grandmother of Annabelle, Will and Luis. Much loved sister of Marion, Edmund (dec) and Valmai (dec).



The relatives and friends of the late Diana Steel are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00 am on Friday 20th December.



Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 18, 2019
