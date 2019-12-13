Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Taree
Delia SCHNEIDER

Delia SCHNEIDER Notice
SCHNEIDER Delia Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on 6th December 2019.



Aged 96 Years



Widow of Cecil James Perrin and

Widow of Austin George Schneider.



Mother of Tony Perrin, John Perrin, Patrick Schneider,

Margaret Tracy and Katherine Cowan. Will be missed by all her

extended family and friends.



Delia's Funeral Service is to be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 18th December, prior to her interment in the Dawson River Lawn Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 13, 2019
