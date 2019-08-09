|
|
ROSS Deborah Lyn "Deb" Late of High Street Cundletown.
Passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep on Friday 2nd August 2019.
Aged 57 years.
Loving Mum of Brad & Anne-Maree and Steff. Adored Nanny of Olivia. Dearly loved daughter of Don & Thel (Both Dec) Will be dearly missed by her brother Jeff. A special Aunty to Juli. A special lady in the lives of all her family and many friends.
The family and friends of Deb Ross are respectfully invited to attend her celebration of life to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Friday 16th August. Donations in lieu of flowers to Manning Garden Public School Breakfast Program would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 9, 2019