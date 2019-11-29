|
|
HINITT Dawn Rose Late of Tallwoods, formerly of Newcastle. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th November 2019.
Aged 72 years
Much loved wife of Jeff. Loved Mother of Troy and Stepmother of Kim & Terry, Rachael & Craig. Adored Nanna of Scarlett, Alexandra, Samantha, Shana, Matthew and Great Nan of Hunter. Sadly missed by her sisters Nancy and Merril and brothers Colin, Roy and Leo. Predeceased by her sister Gwen and brother Neil.
Dawn's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah, commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 3rd December. It was Dawn's wish that everyone wear bright and colourful clothing. In lieu of flowers donations to Community Palliative Care would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 29, 2019