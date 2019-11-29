Home
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium
Pampoolah
View Map
Dawn Rose HINITT

Dawn Rose HINITT Notice
HINITT Dawn Rose Late of Tallwoods, formerly of Newcastle. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th November 2019.



Aged 72 years



Much loved wife of Jeff. Loved Mother of Troy and Stepmother of Kim & Terry, Rachael & Craig. Adored Nanna of Scarlett, Alexandra, Samantha, Shana, Matthew and Great Nan of Hunter. Sadly missed by her sisters Nancy and Merril and brothers Colin, Roy and Leo. Predeceased by her sister Gwen and brother Neil.



Dawn's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah, commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 3rd December. It was Dawn's wish that everyone wear bright and colourful clothing. In lieu of flowers donations to Community Palliative Care would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 29, 2019
