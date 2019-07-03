Home
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
Darren John WOODWARD

Darren John WOODWARD Notice
WOODWARD Darren John

Late of Coogee and formerly of Taree.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 25th June 2019.



Aged 53 years



Loving Dad of James and Emma. Cherished son of Mal & Nancy.

Much loved brother of Mark and Greg.



The relatives and friends of the late Darren Woodward are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 2.00pm TODAY Wednesday 3rd July, prior to his interment in the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on July 3, 2019
