|
|
WOODWARD Darren John
Late of Coogee and formerly of Taree.
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 25th June 2019.
Aged 53 years
Loving Dad of James and Emma. Cherished son of Mal & Nancy.
Much loved brother of Mark and Greg.
The relatives and friends of the late Darren Woodward are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 2.00pm TODAY Wednesday 3rd July, prior to his interment in the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
