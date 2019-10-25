Home
W T Howard Funerals
5 Flett Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
(02) 6552 1057
Daphne SIMPSON

Daphne SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON Daphne Known as Daph. Late of Moorland, Formerly of Sydney.

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday 21st October 2019.

Aged 89 years

Beloved partner of John. Loyal and trusted friend to many. To know Daph was a blessing. She was a loving caretaker of all natures gifts and had a passion to love & nurture many animals of all kinds.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Daph's Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Macquarie Park Lawn Cemetery, Plassey Rd, North Ryde, General Section, M19 on Monday 28th October 2019 commencing at 1.00pm A Memorial Service will be held in Taree at a later date to be advised.



Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 25, 2019
