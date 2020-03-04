Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel
Pampoolah
View Map
Daphne May NEWELL

Daphne May NEWELL Notice
NEWELL Daphne May Known as Kate.

Late of Waratah, Formerly of Old bar.

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 27th February 2020

Aged 99 years

Beloved wife of Mervyn (dec). Loving mother to Frank and Lynette.

Proud and loving grandmother and great grandmother.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Daphne's Funeral Service to be held at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pampoolah on Wednesday 4th March 2020 commencing at 12 NOON prior to cremation.



Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 4, 2020
