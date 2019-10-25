|
Hammond Daphne Maureen Late of Bishop Tyrell Place Nursing Home Cundletown, formerly of Moorland. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 24th October 2019. AGED 88 YEARS Dearly loved wife of Des. Cherished Mum of Narelle, Graham & Robyn, Chris & Tanya. Much loved Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her brother Fred and Sisters In Law Shirley and Evyonne. Daphne's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah commencing at 12.00 Noon on Monday 28th October prior to burial in the Gardens at Pampoolah. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 25, 2019