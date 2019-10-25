Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne HAMMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Maureen HAMMOND

Add a Memory
Daphne Maureen HAMMOND Notice
Hammond Daphne Maureen Late of Bishop Tyrell Place Nursing Home Cundletown, formerly of Moorland. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 24th October 2019. AGED 88 YEARS Dearly loved wife of Des. Cherished Mum of Narelle, Graham & Robyn, Chris & Tanya. Much loved Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her brother Fred and Sisters In Law Shirley and Evyonne. Daphne's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah commencing at 12.00 Noon on Monday 28th October prior to burial in the Gardens at Pampoolah. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be warmly appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.