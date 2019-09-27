Home
Daphne Agnes TURNER

Daphne Agnes TURNER Notice
TURNER Daphne Agnes Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th September 2019.

Aged 92 years

Beloved wife of Donald (dec). Loving mother and mother in-law to Graeme & Carol. Proud and loving grandmother of Tristan & Tassiana and Stephanie. Survived by brothers Ivan, Albert, Allan, Clive, Ron, Trevor and Owen. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Daphne's Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Taree on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 commencing at 12 Noon prior to a private cremation.



Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 27, 2019
