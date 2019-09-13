|
|
MORTON Daisy Clara Agnas Late of Cedar Party. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 7th September 2019.
Aged 97 years
Dearly loved wife of Frank(dec). Much loved mum to Lorraine, Jean, Joan, and Son in law Brian. Cherished Nanna Daisy of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Daisy's Funeral Service will be held in St Matthews Anglican Church, Wingham, commencing at 10.00am on Thursday 19th September.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wingham RSL Sub Branch would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 13, 2019