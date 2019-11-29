Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium
Pampoolah Road
Taree
Cynthia Betty "Cyn" BROWNE

Cynthia Betty "Cyn" BROWNE Notice
BROWNE Cynthia Betty "Cyn" Late of Karingal Gardens and formerly of Taree.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th November 2019.



Aged 64 years.



Loving mum of Emma and Brooke. Devoted Nan of Tayah, Tamikah, Tyrell (Dec), Taleah (Dec), Janaya, James, Taneasha, Emily, Bella, Jermaine, Cameron, and Great Nan of Mckye and Ty'illuka. Will be dearly missed by her brothers Warren and Tony. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Cynthia Browne are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at

2.00pm on Tuesday 3rd December. Donations In lieu of flowers to Karingal Gardens would be warmly appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 29, 2019
