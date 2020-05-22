|
MORRISON (MCKEOUGH) Claire Evelyn Late of Lochinvar, passed away on Tuesday 5th May 2020, at Maitland Hospital.
Aged 82 Years
Daughter of Keith and Ethel McKeough (Dec). Predeceased by her siblings Stan, Lloyd, Bill, Noel, Don and Narelle. Survived by her siblings, Heather, Joyce, Coral and Darrell.
Loved and greatly missed by her three children, six grandchildren, surviving siblings and extended family and many friends.
In keeping with current guidelines, a private cremation has taken place. A thanksgiving/ memorial Service for Claire will be held post Covid-19
'Absent from her body but alive and present with her Lord'
Published in Manning River Times on May 22, 2020