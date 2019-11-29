Home
Christopher James "Chris" MACKLIN

Christopher James "Chris" MACKLIN Notice
MACKLIN Christopher James "Chris" Late of Old Bar,

Passed away peacefully 22nd November 2019.



Aged 65 years.



Dearly loved husband of Anne. Cherished father of Joseph, Alana, Rebecca and Peter and step-father of Matthew and Benjamin. Much loved Pa of Caitlyn, Elyse, Lewis, Brooklyn, Zac, Sophia and Matilda. Loved son of Ron (Dec) and Kathleen. Loving brother of Geraldine and brother-in-law Wayne, Philip (Dec) and Julianne and brother-in-law Justin. Chris will be sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.



Donations to Cancer Council Australia in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated. Private Family Funeral.



Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 29, 2019
