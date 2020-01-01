Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel
Pampoolah Road
Taree
View Map
Christine Marion "Chris" HUGHES

Christine Marion "Chris" HUGHES Notice
HUGHES Christine Marion "Chris" Recently of Banyula Lodge and formerly of Old Bar.

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th December 2019.



Aged 78 years.



Beloved wife of Don. Loving mum of James & Billie. Devoted Nan of Zac, Rhys and Tristan. Will be sadly missed by her sisters Maureen and Eileen. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Christine Hughes are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 2.00 pm on Thursday 2nd January. Donations in lieu of flowers to Breast Cancer Research would be warmly appreciated.

May She Rest in Peace



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Jan. 1, 2020
