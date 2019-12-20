|
|
SOPER Cecil Late of Bishop Tyrell Place, and formerly of Gloucester and Krambach.
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 15th December 2019.
Aged 83
Devoted husband of Betty(dec).
Much loved Dad of Denise & Les, John and Paul.
Much loved Grandad to Bart & Leslie, Karen & Adam, Luke, Jared & Diana.
Great Grandad of Elias, India, Ruby, Amaya(dec), Nya, Willow, Micah, Brodie and Theo.
Cecil's GRAVESIDE Funeral Service will be held at Gloucester Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am on Monday 23rd December.
Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 20, 2019