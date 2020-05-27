Home
Carole Anne COSTA

Carole Anne COSTA Notice
COSTA Carole Anne Late of Old Bar, passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th May 2020.



Aged 79 Years



Beloved wife of George. Loving Mum of Sharon & Steve, Craig, George and Jane. Devoted Nan to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by sisters Jenny, Glenda and Beverley. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Carole Anne Costa are respectfully informed of her passing. A private family Funeral Service for Carole will be held in Taree.



Published in Manning River Times on May 27, 2020
