COSTA Carole Anne Late of Old Bar, passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th May 2020.
Aged 79 Years
Beloved wife of George. Loving Mum of Sharon & Steve, Craig, George and Jane. Devoted Nan to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by sisters Jenny, Glenda and Beverley. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Carole Anne Costa are respectfully informed of her passing. A private family Funeral Service for Carole will be held in Taree.
Published in Manning River Times on May 27, 2020