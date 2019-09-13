Home
Bryan Joseph RYAN

Bryan Joseph RYAN Notice
RYAN Bryan Joseph Late of Cundletown, formerly of Oxley Island. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th September 2019.



Aged 88 years



Beloved husband of Patricia (dec). Loving Dad of Chris & Deniese, Beth & Ben, Greg & Ann, Terry & Sharon, Phillip & Betissa. Devoted Pop of Natasha, Klae, Jacob, Jade, Clare, Michael, Grace, Meg, Sam, Kate, Yasmina, Eliana, Aiden and his great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by sister in law Maria. A special Uncle in the lives of all his nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by all his extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Bryan Joseph Ryan are respectfully invited to Celebrate his Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Albert Street Taree, commencing at 2.30pm on Wednesday 18th September, prior to cremation at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens.



Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 13, 2019
