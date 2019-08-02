Home
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Brian Kenneth "Pelican Man" MCLEOD

MCLEOD Brian Kenneth "Pelican Man" Late of Old Bar.

Passed away peacefully on Monday 29th July 2019.



Aged 64 years



Dearly loved son of Ken and Beryl (Both Dec). Much loved brother of John & Robyn, Paul & Jenni and Jill. A special Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Brian McLeod are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 10.00am on Tuesday 6th August. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Manning Base Hospital would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Aug. 2, 2019
